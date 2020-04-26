Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE ADNT opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 3.18. Adient has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil bought 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,432.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 7.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,487,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Adient by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,070 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Adient by 629.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

