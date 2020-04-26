Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 805 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

