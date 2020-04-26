Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

NYSE:CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

