Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.01. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

