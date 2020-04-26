ADT (NYSE:ADT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price objective lowered by Imperial Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADT. Citigroup started coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded ADT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded ADT from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. ADT has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

