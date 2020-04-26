Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$3.25

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.73.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at C$2.03 on Thursday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.75 million and a P/E ratio of -15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$76.92 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

