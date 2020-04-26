AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 37.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 30.9% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 144,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 37.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $9.05 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0711 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

