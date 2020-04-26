AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 116,864 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Income Trust makes up about 0.8% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVR. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

