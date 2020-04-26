AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 53.1% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $129,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,852 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,544,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,809,000 after purchasing an additional 798,087 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $141.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

