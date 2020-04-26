AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Invests $324,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Lumentum by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -983.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

