AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,234 Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 63,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLT opened at $10.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%.

About Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

