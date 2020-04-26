AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Takes $642,000 Position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

In other Rivernorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 29,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $324,488.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,300.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Galley purchased 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $35,834.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,054.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Rivernorth Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

