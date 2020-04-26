AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 219,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd alerts:

NYSE:GHY opened at $11.50 on Friday. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%.

About PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.