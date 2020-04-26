Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Stock Position Decreased by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE A opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

