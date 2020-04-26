Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

