Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.75.

Shares of AGI opened at C$11.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.70. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.43 and a 52 week high of C$11.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.46.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.