Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Albemarle worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $63,479,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $13,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $61.53 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

