Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys 3,725 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $83.59 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

