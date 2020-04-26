Aldebaran Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 96,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

