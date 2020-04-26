Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $877.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,190.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

