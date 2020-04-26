Aldebaran Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $129.44 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $364.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

