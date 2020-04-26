Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $312.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $286.58 on Wednesday. Alexander’s has a 12-month low of $228.68 and a 12-month high of $394.70. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,839,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander's Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

