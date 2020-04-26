Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Alliance Mining Corp (CVE:ALM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 681000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$778,881.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $721,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Alliance Mining Company Profile (CVE:ALM)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 4 non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.