Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $147.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $147.00 and last traded at $146.56, with a volume of 390875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $774,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 21,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,075,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,960 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 28,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,249.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

