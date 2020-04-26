Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,190.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,317.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

