AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 2,515 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 518.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after buying an additional 1,781,520 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average of $193.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $527.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.39.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

