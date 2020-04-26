AlphaMark Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 191.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

