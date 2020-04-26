AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.35. The stock has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

