AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

DHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

