AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,144 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $166.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.90.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $238.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.73.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

