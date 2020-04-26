Altium Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 908.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBS. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of RBS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.61. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.