Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.43.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$43.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.71. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$26.72 and a 12 month high of C$48.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.99.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

