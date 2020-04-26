Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Up 11.9%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.53, 20,759,758 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 13,520,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Amarin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Get Amarin alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.56 and a beta of 2.18.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,228,000 after buying an additional 2,911,233 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,605,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,305,000 after buying an additional 707,562 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,025,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,985,000 after buying an additional 169,253 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $18,046,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 699,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 130,740 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.