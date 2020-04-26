Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $84.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AEE. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ameren from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameren has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,545,000 after buying an additional 379,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,158,000 after buying an additional 696,458 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after buying an additional 43,701 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,948,000 after buying an additional 705,864 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

