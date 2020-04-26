American Assets Inc. Invests $362,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Chevron makes up about 0.2% of American Assets Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.