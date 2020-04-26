American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Trading 10% Higher

American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 98,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 54,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

In related news, insider Armament & Surveillance Tec Ea bought 571,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,558.05. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS)

American Defense Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets.

