American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Position Boosted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 322,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 763,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,126,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,555,000 after acquiring an additional 71,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

In related news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

