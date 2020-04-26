American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.18.

NYSE AMH opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 316,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $9,060,186.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 583,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $16,324,607.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,584,000 after buying an additional 183,056 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,317,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,031 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

