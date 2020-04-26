American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) is Brightworth’s 5th Largest Position

Brightworth lessened its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 2.0% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank increased its position in American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $244.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.10 and a 200 day moving average of $227.75. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

