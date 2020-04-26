Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Amgen were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

AMGN stock opened at $236.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

