Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Shares Down 0.5%

Amryt Pharma PLC (LON:AMYT)’s share price was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.42), approximately 20,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 184,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.78, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $170.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.34.

About Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Research and Development. It offers Lojuxta (lomitapide), a drug used to treat a rare life-threatening disease Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia; and a range of dermo cosmetic products under the Imlan brand.

