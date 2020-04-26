Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Million

Analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce $5.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $13.50 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $4.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $87.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $53.76 million, with estimates ranging from $18.69 million to $182.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 740.74%. The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. ValuEngine raised Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $27,817.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,006,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,606,386.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $93,640.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,902,426 shares of company stock valued at $79,018,241. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

