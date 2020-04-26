Analysts Anticipate Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EYEN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

In other Eyenovia news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev acquired 82,431 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $187,118.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,701.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 903,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $1,860,674.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyenovia stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.07 on Friday. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.89.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

