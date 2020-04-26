Analysts Anticipate L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Brokerages expect that L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) will post $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. L Brands posted sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $11.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.29 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NYSE:LB opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

