Analysts Anticipate Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) to Post $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Metlife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. Metlife reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metlife will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Metlife.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

NYSE MET opened at $33.30 on Friday. Metlife has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,431 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Metlife by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Metlife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

