Analysts Expect Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

BCEL opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. Atreca has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,844.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atreca by 117.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Atreca by 4,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Atreca by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

