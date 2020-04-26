Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce $123.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.75 million and the highest is $124.50 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $121.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $489.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $474.90 million to $502.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $520.87 million, with estimates ranging from $461.00 million to $556.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $26.54 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $47,669.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

