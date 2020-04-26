Analysts Expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.43. Rexnord also posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Rexnord’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RXN. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $4,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,117.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 110,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,646,624 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rexnord by 23.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Rexnord by 18.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 17.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Rexnord by 620.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 735,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 633,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 474.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.