Analyzing Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $29.35 million 9.00 -$48.28 million ($0.92) -3.33 Momenta Pharmaceuticals $23.87 million 157.52 -$290.05 million ($3.03) -10.58

ADMA Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Momenta Pharmaceuticals. Momenta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADMA Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -164.50% -167.18% -41.00% Momenta Pharmaceuticals -1,215.25% -82.12% -58.59%

Risk & Volatility

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ADMA Biologics and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Momenta Pharmaceuticals 0 2 6 0 2.75

ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $10.20, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.19%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Momenta Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also offers Nabi-HB, a hyperimmune globulin for the treatment of acute exposure; and Bivigam, an intravenous immune globulin for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross, Marietta, and Kennesaw, Georgia. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. The company's biosimilar programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M710, a biosimilar of EYLEA for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME. Its complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of LOVENOX that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic version of three-times-weekly COPAXONE. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.