Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.81% from the company’s current price.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anglo American to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Anglo American to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oddo Securities decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,046.25 ($26.92).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,397.80 ($18.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,384.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,850.60. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20.

In other news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total value of £233,160 ($306,708.76). Also, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,351 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £22,777.86 ($29,962.98).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

